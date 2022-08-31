Grab a drink and play some interactive soccer games. Here's TOCA Social, coming to Dallas in 2023

Think TopGolf ... but for soccer. This immersive social soccer experience comes to the Dallas Design District in 2023.

DALLAS — Dinner. Drinks. Interactive soccer games.

Think Topgolf... but with soccer balls and a simulator screen. That's the essence of TOCA Social, a new immersive soccer experience coming to Dallas in 2023.

TOCA Social is opening its first ever location in the U.S. after a successful campaign in London. TOCA Social describes itself as "the world’s first interactive football and dining experience, combining immersive gaming and world class food and drink."

In the Dallas Design District, a one-story, 36,000-square-foot office space will be renovated into a three-story, 57,000-square-foot entertainment destination. Locals will recognize the building from its Tin Man water tower, which will be retained in the design. Dallas' location will feature 34 TOCA boxes to play soccer (27 boxes on the first level and seven on the second level) and four bars for food and drinks.

“We’re excited to bring TOCA Social, the world’s first interactive and socially competitive soccer entertainment experience to the great city of Dallas, TX,” said Zach Shor, SVP, TOCA Social US.

“With best-in-class food, delicious cocktails, cold beer and a one-of-a-kind soccer experience, TOCA Social will continue to solidify Dallas as an entertainment and sports mecca in the US. There’s no better place for TOCA Social to be, and I can’t wait to introduce the city to this amazing concept in 2023.”

The first location in London opened in August 2021 at The O2, a live entertainment and retail destination. The U.K.-based location garnered more than 25,000 guests per month, including celebrities, social media influencers and cast members of "Ted Lasso."

“TOCA experiences are all about enjoying soccer regardless of your skill level and TOCA Social takes that a step further by offering a fun, social environment in addition to gamifying soccer in a new and casual way. We’ve seen great success with TOCA Social in the U.K. and look forward to keeping that momentum going here in the United States,” Erik Anderson, TOCA co-chairman and founder and CEO of WestRiver Group said.

Here's a look at the TOCA Social location at the O2 in London:

A food menu has not been released, but it will differ slightly from the London location's cuisine, and the Dallas kitchen will be led by a Michelin-trained chef. The London drink menu can be viewed online, too, which features cocktails (martinis, margaritas, etc.), wines, beers and soccer-inspired drinks like "Lionel Mezzi" and "Wred Card."

The TOCA boxes, equipped with gamified screens similar to golf simulators, can be rented by a group of up to 12, much like a Topgolf bay.

Each pod has four interactive games of varying degrees of difficulty. Some of the easier, more novice games include a target shootout game called "Striker," the strategy team game called "Eliminator" and the chain-reacting Atom Splitter. Then, there's the "TOCA Challenge," a more difficult game that consists of 15 levels of specialized targets.

“We are thrilled to bring TOCA Social to the U.S. and provide soccer fans with a truly unique and entertaining offering,” Yoshi Maruyama, TOCA's CEO said. “Guests will be able to experience soccer in a new and innovative way, while socializing with friends over drinks and world-class cuisine. With games designed for all ages and abilities, TOCA Social truly is one of a kind and we are excited to keep expanding.”

Dallas TOCA Social will be located at 1313 Riverfront Boulevard.