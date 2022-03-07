USMNT has dropped its 2022 World Cup kit. Here's a look at the uniform

The team tweeted a video of the new uniform on Sept. 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — The 2022 World Cup begins Nov. 20, and we're getting a closer look at the kits that the U.S. men's national team (USMNT) will be wearing.

The USMNT shared a video the kit to be worn at the World Cup. The tweet shows numerous players donning the uniforms and with the caption "Ready for the big stage."

Here is a look at the uniform:

Ready for the big stage. 🇺🇸#USMNT x @nikefootball — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) September 15, 2022

The United States will open World Cup group play against Iran, Wales and England.

We don't know yet which 26 players will make the USMNT World Cup roster, but that announcement is expected on Nov. 9 in New York City, according to ESPN. A number of the potential players on the roster have Texas ties, which WFAA has detailed here.

New additions to this World Cup also include a ball with tracking device and "semi-automated offside technology," which had mixed reviews upon its announcement.