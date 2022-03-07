Here's who made the USMNT World Cup roster, and the Texas ties

We now know who will represent the United States at the World Cup later this month in Qatar.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — It's time!

The U.S. was the youngest team to qualify for Qatar at an average age of 24.07, more than a year-and-a-half younger than the next closest team.

First, the USMNT revealed its World Cup kits (jerseys), which you can check out here. Now, we know who will represent the United States at the World Cup later this month in Qatar.

Here is a look at the 26-man U.S. roster:

Ethan Horvath (GK) Sean Johnson (GK) Matt Turner (GK) Cameron Carter-Vickers (D) Sergino Dest (D) Aaron Lang (D) Shaq Moore (D) Tim Ream (D) Antonee Robinson (D) Joe Scally (D) Deandre Yedlin (D) Walker Zimmerman (D) Brenden Aaronson (M) Kellyn Acosta (M) Tyler Adams (M) Luca de la Torre (M) Weston McKennie (M) Yunus Musah (M) Cristian Roldan (M) Christian Pulisic (F) Jesus Ferreira (F) Jordan Morris (F) Gio Reyna (F) Josh Sargent (F) Tim Weah (F) Haji Wright (F)

There are three players with Texas ties to this World Cup roster; the most notable name that didn't make the roster was Ricardo Pepi, the 19-year-old striker from El Paso who came up in the FC Dallas system.

“Final roster decisions are always difficult, and we appreciate everyone’s contributions who helped us get to this point," coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release. "We believe we have a talented group, a strong team spirit, and one that is ready to compete.

WFAA breaks it down the Texas ties here:

Jesús Ferreira

Jesús Ferreira is a forward for FC Dallas and has lived in the North Texas area since he was a child. Ferreira is originally from Colombia but moved to McKinney with his father when he was 10 years old. Ferreira joined the FC Dallas youth academy and worked his way through the ranks of the club to the senior roster.

Ferreira finished the 2022 MLS season with 18 goals to match the FC Dallas record. His goals were the third-most for any player under 22 in league history. He was named Major League Soccer's Young Player of the Year.

Kellyn Acosta

Kellyn Acosta is a 27-year-old midfielder for Los Angeles FC, who began his career playing with FC Dallas. Acosta is a native of Plano and yet another product of FC Dallas' youth academy system.

Acosta debuted for FC Dallas' first time in 2013 and played in Frisco until 2018, when he was traded to the Colorado Rapids. He played for Colorado from 2018 to 2021 and joined Los Angeles FC in 2022.

Acosta has made appearances for the USMNT since 2016.

Acosta scored a goal in the MLS Cup final for LAFC off of a free kick. Acosta and LAFC went on to win the MLS Cup in penalty kicks.

Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie is a 24-year-old midfielder from Little Elm, Texas, and also played in the FC Dallas youth academy. McKennie is an army brat who previously lived in Washington state and Germany before moving to Little Elm. McKennie played in the FC Dallas youth academy from 2009 to 2016 and turned down a homegrown contract to join Schalke, a club in the Bundesliga league in Germany.

McKennie played for Schalke from 2017 to 2021, when he was loaned to Juventus, a popular club team in the Serie A league in Italy.

McKennie has played for the USMNT since 2017.

World Cup information to know

The 2022 World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 and lasts until Dec. 18. Here is a viewer's guide to the World Cup. It will be the first World Cup in the Middle East. Thirty-two teams will play 64 matches over the course of 29 days until the winner is crowned.