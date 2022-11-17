How big is the World Cup in Qatar? You could fit all 8 stadiums in DFW metro

Some of the stadiums are even within walking distance of each other.

DALLAS — The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 18.

It will be the first World Cup played in the Middle East. Thirty-two teams will play 64 matches over the course of 29 days until the winner is crowned. There has been much controversy and speculation about whether or not Qatar is a suitable host for the tournament.

We won't dig into those weeds, but there is a wild perspective and visualization that was brought to our attention by Peter Welpton, host of the Kickaround weekly soccer show on The Ticket: the size of this World Cup.

So, how big is the World Cup this year? Well, you could fit all eight of the World Cup stadiums within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Yes, you heard that correctly. Qatar's entire World Cup fits in DFW.

Welpton tweeted out this insight back in March, but recently came into our social feeds with the world's games right around the corner and chatter around the tournament picking up.

WFAA Motion Graphic Artist Emil Miralda put together these illustrations:

Qatar compared to the State of Texas

Qatar's World Cup stadiums in relation to the DFW metro

Breakdown of Qatar World Cup stadiums

Lusail Stadium

Location: Nearly 12 miles north of central Doha

Capacity: 80,000

Matches being played here: World Cup Final, World Cup semifinal, World Cup quarterfinal, Round of 16 and Group stage.

Group stage matches:

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Brazil vs. Serbia

Argentina vs. Mexico

Potrugal vs. Uruguay

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Cameroon vs. Brazil

Al Bayt Stadium

Location: Nearly 22 miles north of central Doha

Capacity: 60,000

Matches being played here: World Cup opening match, World Cup semifinal, World Cup quarterfinal, Round of 16 and Group stage.

Group stage matches:

Qatar vs. Ecuador (opening match)

Morocco vs. Croatia

England vs. USA

Spain vs. Germany

Netherlands vs. Qatar

Costa Rica vs. Germany

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Location: Nearly 12 miles west of central Doha

Capacity: 40,000

Matches being played here: Round of 16 and Group stage

Group stage matches:

USA vs. Wales

Belgium vs. Canada

Wales vs. Iran

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Wales vs. England

Croatia vs. Belgium

Al Janoub Stadium

Location: Nearly 14 miles east of central Doha

Capacity: 40,000

Matches being played here: Round of 16 and Group stage

Group stage matches:

France vs. Australia

Switzerland vs. Cameroon

Tunisia vs. Australia

Cameroon vs. Serbia

Australia vs. Denmark

Ghana vs. Uruguay

Al Thumama Stadium

Location: Nearly 8 miles south of central Doha

Capacity: 40,000

Matches being played here: World Cup quarterfinal, Round of 16 and Group stage

Group stage matches:

Senegal vs. Netherlands

Spain vs. Costa Rica

Qatar vs. Senegal

Belgium vs. Morocco

Iran vs. USA

Canada vs. Morocco

Education City Stadium

Location: 8 miles north-west of central Doha

Capacity: 40,000

Matches being played here: World Cup quarterfinal, Round of 16 and Group stage

Group stage matches:

Denmark vs. Tunisia

Uruguay vs. Korea Republic

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

Korea Republic vs. Ghana

Tunisia vs. France

Korea Republic vs. Portugal

Khalifa International Stadium

Location: 3 miles west of central Doha

Capacity: 40,000

Matches being played here: Round of 16 and Group stage

Group stage matches:

England vs. Iran

Germany vs. Japan

Netherlands vs. Ecuador

Croatia vs. Canada

Ecuador vs. Senegal

Japan vs. Spain

Stadium 974

Location: 6 miles east of central Doha

Capacity: 40,000

Matches being played here: Round of 16 and Group stage

Group stage matches:

Mexico vs. Poland

Portugal vs. Ghana

France vs, Denmark

Brazil vs. Switzerland

Poland vs. Argentina

Serbia vs. Switzerland

What to know about the World Cup

