Spring Hill head baseball coach resigns after 2 years at the helm

Head coach Trevor Petersen says he has resigned from his post to take a job "outside of the teaching/coaching profession."

LONGVIEW, Texas — After a stellar year on the diamond, the Spring Hill Panthers are on the hunt for another head baseball coach.

Peterson helped lead the Panthers to a 33-5 season, with their final loss coming at the hands of Celina in the Class 4A Region II finals.

"This decision has nothing to do with personnel, community, or athletics," Petersen said in a social media post. "This is solely a decision my family and I have made to be with each other more than I am allowed in the coaching/teaching profession."

Peterson spent six years at Pine Tree before taking over for Keith Touchstone at Spring Hill in 2020.

"There are so many people I want to thank for allowing me to be a part of such a great school district and I hope I was able to make an impact in the small amount of time I have been blessed to be a Panther," Petersen said. "Thank you players for buying into my vision and parents for sharing your children with me. We made many memories and we will cherish these for a lifetime."

Spring Hill is no stranger to the coaching carousel.

In April, the district hired Brandon Joslin. their ninth head football coach since 2004. Joslin was promoted from his position as defensive coordinator to take over for Weston Griffis who stepped down in February.

For the first time, Spring Hill also announced they were splitting the position of head football coach and athletic director.