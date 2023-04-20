Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks introduce their newest head coach

Leonard Bishop received a big promotion to become the 10th head coach in program history.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Stephen F. Austin women's basketball team is used to continued success. In fact, they're the 7th-winningest program in women's college basketball history.

So, when the school embarked on a search to find its newest head coach after the departure of Mark Kellogg, it came as no surprise that their 10th head coach in program history came from their own bench.

Leonard Bishop was an associate coach at SFA for the last eight years, building relationships and becoming a favorite among all within the program.

When the announcement was made, cheers from around Nacogdoches may have been audible if you listened closely enough. One of those may have been from Bishop himself, who says this opportunity is a dream come true.

"This program has had Hall of Famers come through it, not just as players but as coaches," Bishop said. "So, to be the next one in line to carry on such a historic tradition, it means the world to me. This is a dream job."

The Ladyjacks are coming off a regular season WAC championship and 27-win season. In Nacogdoches, that kind of success has simply become expected. Bishop plans to continue that and more, as he tries to take his new team to the very top.

There's one big advantage which he says helps a ton. The fan support from students, fans, and alumni alike makes it a very tough place for any opposing team to play. He also says that's what makes Nacogdoches such a special place to be for his career.