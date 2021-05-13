Sulphur Springs takes Game 1 in extra innings

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — It was a chilly, windy night over on the campus of Whitehouse High School which served as the neutral site for Game 1 of a playoff series between Sulphur Springs and Huntsville.
This game was a pitchers duel from the get-go.
The Ladycats sent Crimson Bryant to the hill, Huntsville countered with Kylee Lehman. The first few innings moved along at a steady pace, with one common theme few baserunners. There was so little offensive in fact, that they game would need extra innings.
Scoreless after 7 innings of regulations the Ladycats walked it off in the bottom of the 8th inning.
Sulphur Springs takes game 1 of this series 1-0. The two will meet again Friday for game 2 of the series, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from Rusk High School.