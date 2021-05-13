Sulphur Springs takes Game 1 in extra innings

It was a pitchers duel over in Whitehouse between Sulphur Springs and Huntsville, but it was the Ladycats squeezing out the victory in extra innings.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — It was a chilly, windy night over on the campus of Whitehouse High School which served as the neutral site for Game 1 of a playoff series between Sulphur Springs and Huntsville.

This game was a pitchers duel from the get-go.

The Ladycats sent Crimson Bryant to the hill, Huntsville countered with Kylee Lehman. The first few innings moved along at a steady pace, with one common theme few baserunners. There was so little offensive in fact, that they game would need extra innings.

Scoreless after 7 innings of regulations the Ladycats walked it off in the bottom of the 8th inning.