Sulphur Springs takes Game 1 in extra innings

It was a pitchers duel over in Whitehouse between Sulphur Springs and Huntsville, but it was the Ladycats squeezing out the victory in extra innings.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — It was a chilly, windy night over on the campus of Whitehouse High School which served as the neutral site for Game 1 of a playoff series between Sulphur Springs and Huntsville. 

This game was a pitchers duel from the get-go. 

The Ladycats sent Crimson Bryant to the hill, Huntsville countered with Kylee Lehman. The first few innings moved along at a steady pace, with one common theme few baserunners. There was so little offensive in fact, that they game would need extra innings. 

Scoreless after 7 innings of regulations the Ladycats walked it off in the bottom of the 8th inning.

Sulphur Springs takes game 1 of this series 1-0. The two will meet again Friday for game 2 of the series, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from Rusk High School.

