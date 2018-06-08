The Beastmode basketball team is about more than just winning trophies. They're all about living for their motto; which is "more than basketball".

On Sunday night, the basketball team dropped by the CBS-19 studio for a live interview. Representing the team were head coach Jonathan Kegler, and players Damorrion Williams, Lavarion Williams, Caden Hooper, Jameson Kegler, Michael Shepard, and Caiden Drummer. The team is composed of players from Longview, Lufkin, Tyler, Hallsville, and Bullard.

The team is fresh off winning a championship in Florida, and a national Championship in Georgia. They accomplished both feats while on the "road trip for the ages." Throughout the nine day road trip, the players traveled to several states including North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. During the journey, the players went on educational trips to various places such as the Civil Rights Museum. For most players, the Civil Rights Museum was the highlight of their trip.

Coach Kegler and the players talked about this incredible experience, and how it left a resounding impact on them.

To find out more about the basketball team, visit them on their Facebook page, under "Beastmode".

