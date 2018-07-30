Justin Johnson was a standout basketball player at John Tyler High School and Tyler Junior College throughout the mid 2000s. He went on to play at the University of Iowa and professionally for several years. Now his mission is all about giving back.

He stopped by the CBS-19 studio on Sunday night for a live interview. Johnson is fresh off hosting his 3rd Annual Johnson Brothers basketball camp. This is a camp that he conceived with his brother Jaron. He talked about the joy of hosting his own camp, and how he's determined to make a positive impact on the youth.

Johnson also disclosed his brand new gig. He was recently hired as the assistant basketball coach for TJC. This past year he was an assistance coach with JTHS.

The one takeaway from this interview...Jay-Z better watch out! (Watch to find out the reference)

