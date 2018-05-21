Cumberland Academy lacrosse head coach Risto Worthington stopped by the CBS-19 studio on Sunday night for a live interview. Worthington is fresh off being named "Coach of the Year" by the Texas High School Lacrosse League Division II.

Worthington is responsible for taking the Knights to their first ever playoff appearance this past season.

The third year coach talked about this success of the program, and how the support of the parents and the community play an integral role.

Worthington is also the athletic director for the school. Cumberland Academy's goal is to grow the sport of lacrosse in East Texas.

