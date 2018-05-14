The Rusk softball team stopped by the CBS-19 studio on Sunday night for a live interview. Coach Tye Wilkerson and players Preslye Cox and Kristin Tugwell represented the team.

The Lady Eagles are fresh off a sweep over Paris North Lamar and will be headed to the Regional Semifinals for the second time in school history.

First year head coach Tye Wilkerson has enjoyed success with the team in his inaugural season at the helm. He attributes the success to the hard work that the girls have put in. Both Tugwell and Cox talked about how the team camaraderie has played a role in their success this year.

Next up for Rusk is a Regional Semifinals matchup against Decatur which kicks off Thursday at 7pm.

