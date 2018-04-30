Tyler Junior College head softball coach Maria Winn stopped by the CBS-19 studio on Sunday night for a live interview.

Winn is currently in her second year as head coach of the Apaches, and has produced 50 win seasons in both years at the helm. Winn attributes her success at TJC to the foundation that was laid down before she got there.

Winn also talked about the culture of the program and how they've been able to create a winning atmosphere.

Next up for the Lady Apaches is the Region XIV tournament, which kicks off next Friday in Port Arthur.

