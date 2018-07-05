The UT Tyler softball team is scorching hot right now. Currently riding a 31-game winning streak, the Patriots defeated East Texas Baptist University on Sunday afternoon to solidify themselves as the 2018 American Southwest Conference tournament champions.

UT Tyler softball head coach Mike Reed stopped by the CBS-19 studio on Sunday evening for a live interview. He talked about the success of the program, and how he's been able to develop a winning culture there.

He also disclosed his "go-to" Karaoke song.

The Patriots will now wait to see who they will face in the NCAA National Tournament.

