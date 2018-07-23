One week ago, the University of Texas at Tyler announced that they had been accepted into the NCAA Division II membership process.

On Sunday, UT Tyler's Director of Athletics, Dr. Howard Patterson, stopped by the CBS-19 studio to talk all about the exciting news. Dr. Patterson talked about what this moment meant to the university, and what kinds of opportunities this will give future student athletes. He also praised the coaches at UT Tyler for doing an exceptional job throughout the years.

Maybe the most fascinating part of the interview was when Dr. Patterson disclosed that he used to be a lead singer and drummer in a music group.

For all things UT Tyler athletics, visit www.uttylerpatriots.com.

