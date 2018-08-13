The Winona football team is back and ready to make some noise this season. The Wildcats just wrapped up their first week of fall practice, and are optimistic about making another playoff run this year.

On Sunday night, members of the Winona football team stopped by the CBS-19 studio for a live interview. Representing the team were head coach Keylon Kincade, and players Quindarius Johnson and KJ Kincade.

They discussed the excitement that comes with a new season. KJ emphasized how well the team is in sync with one another on the field.

Coach Kincade described their motto which is "winning on the field, winning off the field, and winning in the classroom." He wants his players to be more than just football players. He teaches them to be well-rounded individuals who contribute to society.

The Wildcats open up their season on Aug 31 against Winnsboro.

