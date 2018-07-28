LINDALE- Football is officially back for our Junior College squads...well sort of. The Southwest Junior College Football Conference held their annual media day on Friday morning. Various coaches representing their respective schools came out to partake in the event, and discuss their football programs.

Many coaches are optimistic about the upcoming season. "I feel good about this team during our summer workouts and work ethic...these kids have done very well," stated Tyler Junior College head coach Danny Palmer.

Trinity Valley Community College will have a new coach at the helm this year. Sherard Poteete was recently promoted to head coach, after spending the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator. He looks forward to leading the Cardinals to a successful year. "I was very blessed when they handed me the keys to the program. Cardinal football is cardinal football and we're going to be up paced tempo flying around as fast as we possibly can."

TVCC opens their season on August 25th against Snow.

© 2018 KYTX