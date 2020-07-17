x
TAPPS delays fall sports season

As the season nears, the state's largest extra-curricular governing body for private schools has delayed the start of its activities year.
Credit: KYTX CBS19 Staff

FORT WORTH, Texas — The state's largest extra-curricular activities governing body for private schools will delay the start of its activities year.

The Texas Association of Private & Parochial Schools (TAPPS) announced Friday it would delay the start of the volleyball, football and fall soccer seasons.

Practices were set to begin Aug. 3rd. Those will now not be allowed until Sept. 8. 

Volleyball matches are allowed to begin Sept. 21 with fall soccer and football games allowed starting the Sept. 28.

6 News reached out to the UIL about its timeline on fall activities as Texas counties continue to ban schools from in-person classes and extra-curriculars and some districts enacting similar policies.

As of Friday afternoon, no decision had been made for the state's public schools.

