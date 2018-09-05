BULLARD - 2 years ago, the Brook Hill softball team made it to the state semifinals. On Tuesday, the Lady Guard were back in the state tournament and trying to make another deep playoff run.

Brook Hill opened the state tournament against Midland Christian. The game was tied as they started the 4th inning...but the Lady Guard put 6 on the board in that inning and that was the difference as they beat Midland Christian 10-6.

The Grace softball team also opened up the state tournament on Tuesday as they hosted Austin St. Dominic Savio. This was a tight game, but the Lady Cougars held on to win 8-7.

That sets up a huge East Texas matchup...Grace vs. Brook Hill in the state quarterfinals.

