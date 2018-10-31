TATUM - The Tatum Eagles went through a major shake-up this summer as Head Coach Craig Barker stepped down to assume the offensive coordinator duties as defensive coordinator Darren Hylander was named head coach.

This is Hylander’s first time as a head coach and despite some early hesitation, he has flourished in his new role. “You know it was a little difficult at that time when Coach Barker was out as that head coach, and I took over after that. the great this is that I learned a lot from him and the kids already knew me so that made it a little bit easier on the transition”

Senior quarterback OB Jones has lead the Eagles to a 5-2 record this season, going a perfect 4-0 in district play.

“The tradition here is back, we’re use to winning and losing is not really what we do, that’s why Coach Hylander had so much pressure on him when he was coming in but a district championship would really mean a lot.”

Tatum takes on district rival Mineola this Friday night.

© 2018 KYTX