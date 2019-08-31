HOUSTON — Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is headed to Seattle, according to the NFL Network.

The Texans have reportedly traded the first-round draft pick in exchange for a third-round pick, linebacker Jacob Martin and pass rusher Barkevious Mingo, a source told NFL Network.

Earlier this week, rumors spread that Clowney met with Dolphins Coach Brian Flores. Clowney, however, resisted moving to South Beach and preferred meeting with the Eagles or Seahawks.

NFL.com also reported Clowney fired longtime agent Ben Cook because he's unhappy with talks about his future.

