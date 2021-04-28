Texas A&M Football Date at 2021 SEC Football Media Day Set

A trio of student-athletes will join Coach Fisher alongside coaches and student-athletes from Alabama, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt on day three in Hoover.

HOOVER, Ala. — Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M Football are set to appear at 2021 Southeastern Conference Football Media Day on July 21, the conference office announced Wednesday. SEC Media Days are set to take place July 19-22, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, as previously announced.

A trio of student-athletes will join Coach Fisher alongside coaches and student-athletes from Alabama, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt on day three in Hoover.

The Aggies enter the 2021 season on an eight-game win streak including a thrilling victory over No. 13 North Carolina in the 87th annual Orange Bowl, to finish the 2020 season 9-1 and ranked No. 4 by both the AP and Coaches Poll. It marks A&M's second-highest finish in the AP Poll and highest since 1939, when the Aggies won the national championship. In addition, the No. 4 ranking is Texas A&M's second top-five finish since joining the SEC in 2012 and marked the third time that Fisher has finished inside the top-five in his career.

In the regular season, the Aggies went 8-1 against an all-SEC slate as they compiled the most victories against conference foes since joining the SEC for the 2012 season.

The Wynfrey Hotel has been the site of the signature event 18 times in the last 19 occurrences. SEC Football Media Days was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was last held in July of 2019, also in Hoover.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.

The SEC Network and ESPN will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance. Daily rotations and times will be determined and released at a later date.

Media registration for the event will begin in early June.

2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 19

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

TUESDAY, July 20

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Auburn – Bryan Harsin