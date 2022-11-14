The last time the team was ranked in the AP Top 25 was in February 2018.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the first time since February 2018, the Texas A&M men's basketball team has breached the AP Top 25 rankings. The Aggies are currently ranked 24th in the nation.

The news comes after A&M defeated Louisiana Monroe and Abilene Christian in 87-54 and 77-58 wins over their previous two opponents respectfully. Their entrance into the top 25 is accompanied by Connecticut, who slotted in to the final ranked spot in the AP poll.

When A&M was last ranked in the top 25 four years ago, they were ranked 21st in the nation and were coached by Billy Kennedy, who lead the Aggies to an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. Kennedy left Texas A&M in 2019 and was replaced by current head coach Buzz Williams.

While only three weeks into their regular season, the Aggies will travel to Conway, South Carolina to face off against Murray State on Thursday, Nov. 17 in their first match of the three-day Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The bracket for the Myrtle Beach Invitational can be found here on espnevents.com.

The current Top 25 standings as of November 14 are as follows:

North Carolina (2-0) Gonzaga (2-0) Houston (2-0) Kentucky (2-0) Baylor (2-0) Kansas (2-0) Duke (2-0) UCLA (2-0) Arkansas (2-0) Creighton (2-0) Texas (2-0) Indiana (2-0) Auburn (2-0) Arizona (2-0) TCU (2-0) Virginia (2-0) San Diego State (2-0) Alabama (2-0) Illinois (2-0) Michigan (2-0) Dayton (2-0) Tennessee (1-1) Texas Tech (2-0) Texas A&M (2-0) UConn (2-0)