Texas A&M talks playoff potential at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. — The Texas A&M football team has all the pieces to be a playoff contender in 2021.
Jimbo Fisher, Kenyon Green and Demarvin Leal all said so on Wednesday at SEC Media Days, and backed it up with convincing arguments.
Fisher praised his team's maturity and skillset in the backfield, while acknowledging the team's need to find four new starters on the offensive line. The lone returning Maroon Goon is All-American Kenyon Green, who is moving to left tackle this season.
Green says the young linemen have been impressive so far in camp, and Demarvin Leal echoed that sentiment during his time with the press.
Leal, the All-American defensive end, says he battles the o-line every day and "iron sharpens iron."
A&M went 9-1 in 2020 and finished fourth in the final Associated Press Poll of the season, the program's highest final ranking since 1939. The goal in 2021 is to take the next step forward and crack the CFP Playoff.