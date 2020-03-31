TYLER, Texas — One of the many businesses closed during the COVID-19 pandemic is Texas East Gymnastics.

The gym usually filled with future gymnasts is now empty. Coach Martin Parsley says in his 25 years of working at the gym, it is a new reality he had never imagined.

"You're trying to help these people achieve their goals," Martin said. "And so it's a pretty massive endeavor and trying to be a small business owner in the middle of that thing is just crazy."

While their employees are on furlough as non-essential workers,

Owner Marlynee Finch says even though the gym's doors are closed, they are staying connected with each other through Zoom and Facebook.

"Me or one of our coaches actually does the class," Finch explained. "We tell them the things that they might need ahead of time, which I mean, we've used couch cushions and stools."

Martin says they can still teach a variety of skills online.

"General strength training, flexibility, a lot of the basic coordination things so that hopefully, [...] when everything gets back to whatever the new normal is, and we're being able to practice that they're still in shape," Martin said.

They also are giving their gymnasts challenges. For example, the gym did a cartwheel challenge with the coaches offering critiques.

Martin and Finch both agree it is important the gym tried to keep things as normal as possible.