AUSTIN, Texas — The last time the Texas Longhorns won a college football national championship was in 2005. Looking closely at that season, there are more than just a few similarities from that team to this years.

Here are just some highlights of what happened in 2005:

Kicked off with opponents from Louisiana

Top ten showdown with Ohio State

The football game against the Rice Owls

All seemingly normal things for a football season with UT, but what is happening in the 2019 season?

This season will begin in much the same way.

Louisiana Tech are the opening opponents

Top ten showdown with LSU

Another trip to Houston to face Rice

The similarities don't end there.

RELATED: Longhorn fans gear up for promising 2019 Texas football season

The 2004 University of Texas team, like the 2018 team, ended in the top 10. Neither teams were able to capture a Big 12 title, but both finished the season on a high note.

Both of these teams were led by a sophomore quarterback who knew how to run with the football. Vince Young, the quarterback for the 2005 team, had 14 rushing touchdowns his sophomore season. Sam Ehlinger, the current quarterback, scored 16 touchdowns of his own.

RELATED: When Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger takes the field, he honors his late father

Wait, there is more.

Young entered his junior season in 2005 as a serious Heisman candidate. Well, Ehlinger, who is entering his junior season, is entering with the same Heisman hype.

What can happen from these coincides?

Texas beat Michigan in the Rose Bowl in January of 2005, returning one year later and won it all.

The Longhorns won the Sugar Bowl earlier in the year, and in January of 2020, the championship game will be played right back in that same Sugar Bowl stadium.

Fans will have to wait and see if these connections can predict this year's season. Hook 'em horns!

WATCH: Longhorn fans ready for Texas football season to kick off

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Sabotaged scooters found on Rainey Street in downtown Austin

Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches

Man shot, killed in Downtown Austin shooting, police seeking suspect