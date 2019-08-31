AUSTIN, Texas — 1Q:

LA TECH 0, TEXAS 7

LA TECH (Own 23):

The Bulldogs started the drive with a short run for a few yards and then followed with a swing pass to the right for a first down. Israel Tucker rushed up the right side for a gain of six yards. J'Mar Smith completed a pass to Griffin Hebert for a first down. After a loss of yards on first down, Smith found Cee Jay Powell over the middle for a first down. Louisiana Tech was stalled around the 25-yard line. The 43-yard field goal by Bailey Hale was no good. Texas takes over at the 26-yard line.

TEXAS (Own 47):

Devin Duvernay brought the kickoff back to the 47-yard line. Sam Ehlinger opened up the drive with a bubble screen pass to the left to Duvernay for three yards, but a facemask penalty moved the ball downfield to the Bulldogs 40. Keoantay Ingram rushed to the left side for a first down and Ehlinger followed with another screen to Duvernay for four yards. Texas is in the red zone now. A screen to Duvernay again -- but to the left this time -- was stopped for no gain. ON third and seven from the Bulldogs 18-yard line, Ehlinger hit Ingram for a first down. Ehlinger connected on back-to-back screens to Duvernay and capped off the drive with a touchdown. Texas leads 7-0.

PREVIEW:

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns opens their season at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Texas has struggled in season openers in recent years, losing the last two from the home-and-home series against Maryland in 2017 and 2018. The Longhorns look to end that streak this season against the Bulldogs.

The Longhorns enter the season as the No. 10 ranked team in the nation after the team's most successful season in recent memory, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 28-21 in the Sugar Bowl to finish the season with a 10-4 record.

The last time Texas was ranked in the top 10 in the AP preseason poll was 2010, when the Longhorns started No. 5 after losing to Alabama in the national championship game the year prior.

ESPN gives Texas a 92.5% chance of coming out victorious in the season opener.

A few honors will be shared before the game, as well. Texas announced it would honor late Longhorn legend Cedric Benson with No. 32 helmet stickers this season. Also, the Longhorns will honor Army veteran and former retired Austin Police Department investigator Mal Wiley during the coin toss.

Texas kicks off against Louisiana Tech at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium at 7 pm. Stay with KVUE for the latest update and highlights from the game. KVUE's Paul Livengood will give play-by-play updates in this story during the game.

