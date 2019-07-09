AUSTIN, Texas — PREVIEW:

This is a big one, folks.

Texas is hosting the LSU Tigers and College GameDay is in town to capture all the hype. It's the first time College GameDay has been in Austin since 2009.

The announcement was made shortly after UT's win against Louisiana Tech. Well-known Longhorn fanatic Matthew McConaughey also announced he would be making an appearance on the show as a guest picker.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives LSU an 80% chance to knock off the Longhorns in Austin and the line wasn't too kind to them, either. LSU is favored by 6.5 points as a road team. LSU enters the highly-touted matchup after a 55-3 beatdown of the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Both starting quarterbacks lit up their respective opponents in week 1. LSU QB Joe Burrows threw for five touchdown passes in the first half. Meanwhile, Sam Ehlinger showed out in the Longhorns' opener with 276 passing yards and four touchdowns.

KVUE's Sports team was split down the middle when it comes to picking the winner. To see who picked the Longhorns and who picked the Tigers, click on the link here.

Kickoff for the Longhorns-Tigers game is scheduled for Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. And don't forget: you can catch all the game day action on KVUE!