TYLER, Texas — One of the most wide ranging effects from the global COVID-19 pandemic is the postponement of the 2020 Olympics, which was slated to be held in Tokyo.

The decision was met with mixed feelings from athletes. Though most were relieved not put themselves at risk, there was a feeling of disappointment that a lifetime of hard work will have to wait another year to reach the ultimate competitive experience.

Among the thousands of athletes competing for a spot on Team USA is Maggie Malone, a Texas A&M graduate and javelin thrower. She says the news is still hard to process, but she remains focused on her goal.

"For an elite athlete, we just have to keep the mindset that we're still going to grind. We're still going to do whatever we can in our power to get there," Malone explained. "The focus doesn't change, the path just changes."

Malone competed in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and understands the importance of preparation.

"We've been training from basements, where I'm currently at my boyfriend's parents' house, just training outside in their front lawn," Malone said. "We just have had limited resources across the board."

Malone is not in her struggles with limited training. She says some athletes have it even harder.

"Talking to a ton different athletes across the country, we're in the same boat," Malone said. "I'm just lucky I'm in the South and it's warm enough I can even be outside. A lot of people in the North don't have that freedom right now."

She says while it is a hard reality for athletes to accept, the IOC ultimately made the right decision.

"I wish that they [International Olympic Committee] would have made this decision earlier just to keep people safe," Malone explained. "We have to, you know, band together with the world in removing this virus. We have a real fighting change of working together, of staying home and protecting, not only ourselves, but protecting the people in our communities."