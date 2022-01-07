The Legion of Boom brings the Rumble in Rose City 2 to Tyler featuring 25 bouts.

TYLER, Texas — When we hear about premier sports in East Texas, competitions like football and basketball come to mind, but an emerging sport waiting in the wings is boxing.

Saturday, The Legion of Boom boxing gym, led by owner and CEO John Johnson, alongside the World Boxing Council plan to showcase over 25 bouts with athletes from all over Texas, ages eight and up.

“We first had the event three years ago. We wanted something that was catchy that would get somebody's attention, but also speak to the fight experience of East Texas and Tyler. The name Rumble in Rose City just came natural,” Johnson said.

It’s a sport that requires discipline, accuracy, power, quickness and mental fortitude.

The program doesn’t just focus on USA boxing, they focus on the individual. offering counseling services, anti-bullying campaigns, community outreach, and they work to address and reduce domestic violence.

“We're about making well rounded individuals and one of the best points I think about our gym and not recently is that you don't have to be an athlete,” Johnson said. “You don't have to be in boxing to partake of the programs that we offer here for the community.”

13-year-old Jackson Meyer believes this program goes far beyond the individual sport.

“We’re just all involved and it’s not just one person. It’s the coaches, Mr. Johnson and then we have our team of other fighters.”

Fighters, Stone Johnson, Jackson Meyer and Miguel Luviano’s hard work will be put to test at The Rumble in Rose City 2.