CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Lindale's Chris Cochran

After advancing to the regional semi-finals of the playoffs, Lindale Eagles head coach Chris Cochran is our Coach of the Week.

LINDALE, Texas — Three District 9-4A Division I football teams advanced it to the Class 4A Division I Region III semifinals: Chapel Hill, Kilgore, and Lindale.

Both Chapel Hill and Kilgore made it to this round last year, but the Lindale Eagles are back for the first time since their trip to the State Championship in 2020.

The Eagles knocked off Brazosport 42-28, in route to a four game winning streak since taking back to back losses to Kilgore and Chapel Hill, led by our Coach of the Week: Chris Cochran.

“The growth that they've shown and the maturity is what I like," Cochran said. "It's through the hard stuff that make you want to get better. So they're learning through the adversity and that kind of thing.”

According to Lindale's quarterback, Clint Thurman, their growth is a direct representation of the coaching staff and their game plan.

“This is the best game plan of the whole year by far," Thurman said. "He's the best coach in East Texas for sure. Because he's got everything organized. We do everything in order. He's just the best coach.”

For round 3, Coach Cochran is going to need to bring his best self in a district rivalry rematch against the Kilgore Bulldogs.

“They call it the district of boom for a reason," Cochran said. “They're a tough team, and they're really well coached. That's not just coach speak. I really believe that so you know, we've got our work cut out for us.”

As for Thurman and his team, he believes they have what it takes to win it all.

“Oh, yes ma'am, we definitely do," Thurman said. "We got the team, the team Dream Team.”