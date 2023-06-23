Jaguar's stadium will change name to EverBank Stadium

The stadium would revert to its previous name, Everbank Field, which it proudly held for nearly a decade.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, could undergo a name change before the 2023 season begins.

If approved, the stadium would revert to its previous name, EverBank Field, which it proudly held for nearly a decade.

TIAA announced November of last year that it was selling its Jacksonville-based bank to focus on its retirement and asset management businesses.

The company said TIAA Bank will remain headquartered in Jacksonville and operate under a new name.

On June 21, 2023, TIAA Bank sent a letter to both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville, notifying them that the company would now be called 'EverBank National Association' and conduct business under the name 'EverBank.'

Because of this, the contents of the letter are seeking the team's and the city's consent for a stadium name change to become effective on Sept. 10 of this year.

Which is also the date of the Jaguar's first game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

"The EverBank brand has always represented forward-looking optimism, confidence and trust," said Steve Fischer, TIAA Bank President and CEO. "Our new bank, under a new brand and the EverBank name, embraces that legacy of unmatched service and high-value products that enable our clients to reach their own definition of success."

What's in a name?

Between 1997 and 2006, the stadium held the name Alltel Stadium, thanks to a naming rights deal with the communications company Alltel. In 2010, the facility underwent a name change and became EverBank Field, following an approved five-year naming rights agreement with the financial services company EverBank.

This agreement was subsequently extended in 2014 for an additional ten years.

However, in February 2018, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that the stadium would be renamed TIAA Bank Field for the 2018 NFL season.