Belmont winner Tiz the Law suddenly retired on vet's advice

X-rays revealed “severe” bone bruising in Tiz the Law's front leg bone, which posed a significant threat of a catastrophic breakdown, the veterinarian said.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law has been retired on the advice of a veterinarian after an X-ray revealed bone bruising in the colt’s front leg.

Jack Knowlton of Sackatoga Stable, the colt's New York state ownership group, had been expecting to race Tiz the Law next year. But X-rays revealed “severe” bone bruising in his front leg bone, which posed a significant threat of a catastrophic breakdown if Tiz the Law would continue to train and race.

He finished second in this year's Kentucky Derby. He had six wins in nine career starts and earnings of $2,735,300. 

