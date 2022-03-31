More national awards for TJC Apache Lady Basketball

TJC's Nadechka Laccen earns first team All-American honors and Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard named NJCAA Coach of the Year.

TYLER, Texas — It's been a rollercoaster of a season for the TJC Apache ladies basketball team, but in the end, they reigned supreme as national champions but the accolades didn't stop there.

Head coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard has been named the NJCAA Division 1 women’s basketball Coach of the Year.

Right behind her is Nadechka Laccen earning Region XIV MVP, then selected to the NJCAA first team All-American.

“All American, that's good," Laccen said. "I'm feeling so good. I don't have the words for how I’m feeling right now.”

She may not have the words, but on the court, she’s about that action.

“This is special because she's a special kid," TJC head coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard. "She came from a situation where basketball was it for her. It's her dream, it's her passion. The fact that she couldn't play in the first game on national tournament. That was huge. I mean, so they played for Kecka.”

“They played so good, they played together," Laccen said. "They listened to the coaches, that's important.”

When she came back, it was game time.

“I was so nervous," Laccen said. "Coach T said you got it Kecka. I believe in you. Then I go to the court and everybody says number five, number five. Oh, my God, they support me no matter what.”

Support is something she receives from her head coach, who is now the NJCAA Division 1 women’s basketball Coach of the Year. Yet another award for Coach Hoard.

“You know what? I don't want it to stop," Tillis-Hoard. "It's like Good lord. Is there another award that we can make come out that you just relish in it? You bask in it. It's like I was in the desert and I was hungry for so long, then when I finally get it, it's like, I'm going to enjoy this banquet. I'm going to enjoy this space, and I'm going to appreciate it.”

As far as what’s next for Nadechka.

“Let’s go division One.”

Then there’s coach, making sure she’s living in the moment.