TJC Apache Baseball opens 2023 season with media day

The TJC Apaches are back for their second year at the division one level, look to punch a ticket to the NJCAA D1 World Series.

TYLER, Texas — It's opening weekend for Region XIV college baseball as the TJC Apaches begin year two at the Division One level.

“It's a very exciting time in our program," Apache head baseball coach Doug Wren said. "And we're excited about this group, very talented group, very young and an experienced group.”

Last year the Apaches finished fourth in the conference with only one scholarship player. This year, they're a scholarship team with 24 players and one of the newbies is freshman pitcher Grayson Murry from Brook Hill.

"It's an awesome opportunity," Murry said. "I can stay home and play baseball, it's every kid's dream. I love it, I feel at home, a great church community that I'm in right here. It's just a dream come true to stay home."

Among the returners is sophomore catcher Colby Harris, who graduated from Tyler Legacy and is playing his last season on Mike Carter Field.

"It's a bittersweet feeling," Harris said. "It's also something so special to me. I've played here for six years in a row and people asked me 'don't you want to leave Tyler?' I thought I did. but playing here is some special to East Texas people and our baseball players."

Leading the pack is head coach Doug Wren who recently won this year’s Jerry Kindall Character in Coaching award. An honor given to a coach who best exemplifies the Christian principles of character, integrity, excellence, teamwork, and service.

"When you look back to people that had the biggest impact on my life, they were all coaches," Wren said. "So ultimately, I think it's important that I pass that down to them.”