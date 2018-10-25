TYLER - The TJC baseball team is really, really good. The Apaches have been to the national championship game each of the last 5 years and they've brought home 4 national titles.

But every October, the Apaches hit the field for a completely different reason.

Wednesday, the team held their annual Halloween game and once again, it did not disappoint.

Among the costumes this year were Mario and Luigi, Baby Trump, a banana, Waldo (of 'Where's Waldo' fame), The Pope, a monk, Wonder Woman, and not 1, but 2 Rory McIlroys.

Click on the video above to see some of the "highlights".

