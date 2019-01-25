TYLER, Texas — When the TJC baseball team played their first game in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, they did it as the reigning NJCAA national champions.

This year, the season opener will have a slightly different feel, since the Apaches don't hold that title this year.

TJC lost in the championship game last year and that's a loss that's stuck with the team throughout the off-season.

Sophomore 3rd baseman Ty Meissner says, "That bugs us all a lot so we all got a motivation to get after this year."

While TJC did lose several key contributors to that team, they bring back a handful of starters and a few experienced transfers.

The players feel like talent won't be an issue in 2019 and they're setting the bar high.

"I expect nothing less than a national championship from these guys," said sophomore catcher Cade Watson. "I mean we're so deep in every spot, it's a challenge for Coach Wren to draw up a lineup because we have guys who can play every position."

TJC will kick off the 2019 season on Friday at 1:00 PM when they host Mountain View College.