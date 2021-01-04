TJC blow past Bossier Parish Community College 109-69

TJC takes care of business Wednesday night in victory over Bossier Parish C.C.

TYLER, Texas — As we enter the dog days of the Region XIV season, there are some games where all you have to do is show up and roll the balls out. Wednesday night over at Wagstaff Gymnasium was one of those nights.

The Lady Cavaliers entered the game with a lowly 4-14 record, losing 14 of their last 15 games. TJC on the other hand looks like the class of the conference. The Apache Ladies are 17-3 on the season and have looked strong in most of their conference games all season long.

The first half featured a steady diet of Freshmen Nadechka Laccen. She was hitting shots off the dribble and patiently waiting in the corner to know down a pair of threes.

With her stellar play along with help from teammates such as Veonce Powell, Nala Hemingway and Debbie Ogayemi, the Apaches Ladies cruised to an easy 109-69 victory.

TJC will play their regular-season finale Saturday afternoon as they're travel to Beeville, Texas to take on Coastal Bend College. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.