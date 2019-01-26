TYLER, Texas — While Spring Training doesn't start for a few weeks and actual MLB games that count are more than a month away, that doesn't mean there isn't baseball to watch.

The TJC baseball team officially opened up the 2019 season on Friday afternoon as they played Mountain View College.

The Apaches struck first with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. There wasn't much offense from either team after that until TJC blew the game open with a 6-run 7th inning.

Of course, TJC didn't need a lot of offense because their pitchers were dominant. Christian Grigsby got the start and struck out 8 in 4 innings of work. As a team, TJC struck out 17 Lions in the game. And when the final out was made, the Apaches opened the season on the right foot, beating Mountain View College 8-3.

TJC and Mountain View will wrap up their series with a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is at 1:00 PM at Mike Carter Field.