TYLER - Tyler Junior College has one of the top junior college athletic programs in the country.

Since 2002, Dr. Tim Drain has been the man in charge of those programs. He's served as the school's Athletic Director and Vice President for Athletics and Student Life for the last 16 years. But that will change in the near future as those two jobs are being separated.

On Tuesday, the school announced that they've started a national search for a new Athletic Director. Dr. Drain is staying at TJC, he'll just be focused on his VP duties.

Drain says, "It's a little bittersweet, to be honest...I think this opportunity allows me to spend more time on more students and on more activities."

The new AD will report directly to Drain, so he'll still be involved in the campus athletic programs. And he says there should be no shortage of top-notch candidates for this job.

Drain says, "This will be, in my opinion, if not the best junior college administrative job in the country, it's at least in the top 5. So there will be a lot of people interested in this job."

