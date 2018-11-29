TYLER - The TJC men's basketball team has cruised through the non-conference portion of their schedule.

But on Wednesday night, things got much tougher as they kicked off Region XIV play against Lamar State College-Port Arthur.

The Seahawks jumped out to an early lead, but the Apaches fought their way back to tie the game at 29-29 at the half. Unfortunately, LSC-PA had a little more after the break and they hand TJC their first loss of the year as they beat the Apaches 69-61.

At halftime of the basketball game, 2 other TJC teams were honored.

Back in May, both the TJC men's and women's tennis teams won national titles. On Wednesday night, they got their championship rings.

These were the 59th and 60th championships in school history and the players were all on-hand to get their rings from interim AD Chuck Smith and school President Mike Metke.

