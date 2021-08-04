TJC moving on to second round of the Region XIV Tournament with win over Jacksonville College

The Apache Ladies survived a hectic first quarter and eventually pulled away from Jacksonville College to beat the Lady Jags 99-63

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies entered the Region XIV Tournament as the 2-seed, only behind Trinity Valley.

Many would say the first few rounds of this tournament are a formality before we finally get the prime time match-up of TJC taking on TVCC for the Region XIV crown, but first things first, Head Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard and her team had to take care of business against the Jacksonville College Lady Jaguars.

The first quarter of this first round game was clunky. Whistles blowing left and right, injury timeouts, and a lengthy delay due to foul confusion by the referees lead to a stagnant first few minutes.

To Jacksonville College's credit, the Lady Jags battled. The fire and passion displayed by Rylee Lavender and the defense played by Kemara Hyson helped light a spark for Jacksonville, but when water found it's level, players like Nala Hemingway, Veonce Powell and Deborah Ogayemi helped carry the Apache Ladies to an easy 99-63 victory.