TJC quarterback General Booty to play at University of Oklahoma

General Booty sat down with CBS 19 sports to discuss his decision to play football for the Oklahoma Sooners.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Junior College quarterback and NJCAA yards leader General Booty has decided to forgo his final season as an Apache to head to the University of Oklahoma with three years of eligibility left.

"What made me choose OU was their commitment to excellence that they have in their program," Booty said. "I met with Coach Venables and he's an amazing guy. I know he's a great coach. I used to watch them on TV and I had some friends play for him and they respect him a lot. But meeting him in person and the staff he's created and his vision, I was really, really impressed."

Booty led the NJCAA in passing yards with 3,410 yards and 27 touchdown passes. Including his 'Madden game' against Navarro last October where he threw for 528 yards, eight touchdowns and ran for 62 yards on just eight carries.

Booty is joining a highly touted quarterback class. The Sooners signed QB recruit Nick Evers, who was head coach Brent Venables' first commit at OU. The Sooners also got a commitment from former Pitt QB Davis Beville.

When asked about the level of competition at OU, Booty said he welcomes it.

"At the end of the day, you gotta compete," Booty said. "I think that's it. At every level, you step up, you got to compete more like you're going to NFL. There's 32 guys in the world that are a starting quarterback. So the numbers get tighter and tighter as you progress and go up. So I'm ready to go. I have three years to go make something happen. But I want to be able to press guys right away as soon as I get up there and make myself better.

As far as the Red River Rivalry goes, Booty knows his decision to attend OU will divide some households.

"It's going to be a fun one," Booty said. "Everyone that's a part of that rivalry, it's something special. And again, games they never forget. So I'm super excited to be a part and even help contribute when my when my number's called. But yeah, it's gonna be a fun. I'm gonna have a lot of friends on the other side of the Red River that's going to be rooting against me and kind of for me at the same time, so it's gonna be interesting."

With his commitment to OU, fans on the national stage are becoming more excited, not about his play, but his name.

"It's definitely crazy. The OU fan base is very, very large. I didn't even realize how big it was. I mean, they have a lot of Sooner fans all all around the globe, not even just in Oklahoma but everywhere. And I guess they're pretty interested to see what I bring after after hearing my name. So it's pretty cool. It's funny, you know, people have some funny comments here and there it makes me laugh."

Although Booty is headed to one of the most popular power five programs, TJC will always hold a special place in his heart.