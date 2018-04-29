TYLER- Bling bling. The Tyler Junior College women's soccer team received their national championship rings on Saturday afternoon. During halftime of their spring scrimmage, all players were presented their shiny new jewelry. Back in November of 2017, TJC defeated ASA Brooklyn to solidify themselves as national champs.

"It doesn't get old," stated head coach Corey Rose. "They worked their tails off and I'm happy to see their success."

This is the women's soccer program's third national title in the last 10 years.

