TYLER - The TJC athletics program has seen many good athletes through the years. In terms of their teams, they're one of the top programs in the country.

The Apaches had a total of 58 national championships. On Thursday, they added another one to that list as the women's tennis team won the national title.

It's the 2nd title in a row for the Apache Ladies and it's their 19th title overall, the most of any program at TJC.

Late Thursday, they returned home with their new trophy. And the team says the road to the title was hard, but their confidence and talent carried them to the finish line.

TJC head coach Dash Connell says, "They had a target on their back all year from being ranked #1 and they showed everybody else there how tough they were."

