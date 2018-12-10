TYLER - T.K. Gorman senior quarterback holds basically every passing record in school history. Now, he's got his eyes set on some big milestones.

In last week's win over Waco Reicher, Smith threw his 100th career touchdown pass. That's an impressive mark to hit, but it's even better when you consider that he's only thrown 16 interceptions.

Smith says, "It's crazy to see all of the quarterbacks who have come out of Texas high school football...and they still haven't thrown 100 touchdown passes, so to do something that they haven't and to be considered with the ones who have is just an incredible feeling and I'm honored."

Smith may hit another big milestone this week. He currently sits 270 yards short of the 10,000 passing yards mark for his career. And when his high school career comes to an end, he'll likely be in the top 30 in state history in both of those catagories.

"I'm just dropping back there and throwing whatever I can to my teammates and they're doing all the work for me and I can just sit back there and relax. It's a special feeling, you know, it's just crazy to even think about it," Smith adds.

