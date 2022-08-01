Dallas track star Sha’Carri Richardson beats Olympic champion in wet, windy Switzerland meet

She hadn't competed in a race since the U.S. Championships in June, where she shockingly failed to qualify for the world championships.

LUCERNE, Switzerland — Dallas native track sensation Sha'Carri Richardson is showcasing her world-class speed once again and turning heads worldwide.

At a meet in Switzerland this week, Richardson beat out Jamaican Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 100-meters in less-than-ideal racing conditions.

The meet was held despite it being cold, wet and with a -2.0 m/s headwind, and Richardson ran a 11.29, beating the gold medalist Thompson-Herah by .01.

Sha’carri Richardson is back yall! Wins her first 100M back in 11.29 seconds. In a rain storm at that pic.twitter.com/D3Uv9CuZfk — Stan Becton (@stan_becton) August 30, 2022

Watch Sha'Carri Richardson 🇺🇲 edge Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah 🇯🇲 to win the women's 100m at the Luzern Athletics Meet! pic.twitter.com/LB57mQBw4k — Track & Field Gazette (@Track_Gazette) August 30, 2022

This was Richardson's first race since she competed in the U.S. Championships in June, where she shockingly failed to qualify for the world championships.

The Dallas native burst onto the scene during the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials after running a 10.86. Shortly after that meet, Richardson was suspended from competition for 30 days and missed the Tokyo Olympics. Her 30-day suspension ended before the start of the relay competitions in Tokyo, but USA Track and Field decided not to offer her a spot.

On NBC's "Today," Richardson said she used marijuana upon learning of the death of her biological mother a few days before the US Olympic Team Trials began, bringing Americans nationwide to sympathize with the record-breaking sprinter.

The Switzerland meet result shows Richardson is still capable of competing with – and beating – the best of the best. Natural speed aside, so much of successfully competing in track is predicated on confidence, and beating the defending Olympic gold medalist will surely showcase that.

TEGNA's Diego Mendoza contributed to this report.