Trinity Valley blows out TJC 42-10

It was too much TVCC Friday afternoon as the Cardinals improved to 2-0 after a 42-10 victory over TJC.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Junior College Apaches entered Friday's game 0-1 after falling 53-50 to Navarro College a week ago.

In that game, the offense was cooking, it was the defense that was lacking. Well Friday afternoon, it was the offense that failed the Apaches in their 2021 home opener.

After a first-quarter that finished scoreless, it was the visitors from Athens, the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals who opened up the scoring.

Tallying 21 points in the first half to take an early lead. All TJC could mustard up in the first half was a field goal to cut the deficit to 18.

The first half was dominated by the TVCC defensive line who gave TJC running back, Roderick Hawkins, little room to run all afternoon long.

In the end, TVCC made themselves right at home in a blowout win of 42-10 over TJC.

Up next the Cardinals will host RPA College Thursday night at Bruce Field in Athens.