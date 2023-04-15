Troup baseball honors Reid family with 'Cooper Reid night' during baseball game

The Troup Tiger baseball team turned their Friday night matchup against the Waskom Wildcats into Cooper Reid night.

TROUP, Texas — Friday was deemed 'Cooper Reid night' at Troup Tiger baseball field. It was the first time Cooper Reid has been out in his community with friends and family since his traumatic brain injury on the football field in September.

Reid's dad threw out the ceremonial first pitch to catcher, Tucker Howell, Cooper's best friend.

"He's been looking forward to it and is a little nervous," Reid's mom Susanne Reid said. "Tucker came out yesterday to help him practice."

The big night came a day after both the Troup baseball and softball teams hosting a hit-a-thon in his honor.

"We raised them just short of $12,000," Tigers baseball head coach Drew Walley said. "This is to help continue supporting their family and anything they need."

The Reid family was honored with the check on the mound, surrounded by friends, family and the community all rocking their 22’s.

“We've just been speechless so many times at all of what this community has done for Cooper," Sussane Reid said. "This is their way of giving back and to show us that they love us, and so we're very thankful for that.”

Troup’s athletic trainer has witnessed first hand how this traumatic injury has every Tiger team playing as one.

“Seeing them come together when Cooper doesn't play basketball, Cooper doesn't play softball and baseball," Athletic trainer Sam Hamilton said. "But the teams, everybody going to troop loves each other. It's a really great community. That's why I love being here.”

Let Cooper’s mom said this meant as much to them as it did for the community.

"So many text messages, so many phone calls, so many dinners brought to the house," Sussane Reid said. "They come, they want to see Cooper and we allow that just because we know that's our way of giving back to what they've been doing for us."