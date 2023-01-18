"Hoop for Coop": Troup basketball hosts free throw fundraiser for Cooper Reid

The Troup football player suffered a traumatic brain injury in September and remains in recovery.

TROUP, Texas — The free throw is one of the more simple parts of basketball. If you get fouled, you go to the line for a chance to shoot a free throw worth one point.

But at Troup High School on Wednesday afternoon, a free throw was worth much more than that.

The Troup basketball program decided to host "Hoop for Coop", a free throw fundraiser, where each made shot would equal a donation for Cooper Reid.

Reid, the Troup football player who suffered a traumatic brain injury over four months ago, remains in recovery in a Houston hospital. So, the basketball program decided to show support in their own way.

"We were in a tournament earlier this year and we were just clanking free throw after free throw. But for some reason, the solution hit me like a ton of bricks," said Troup basketball head coach Darin Harley. "Let's host a free throw-a-thon for Cooper, and maybe we can also get better at free throws in the meantime."

Every member of the basketball team received a donation sheet to fill up prior to the fundraiser. Due to the supportive nature of the Troup community, getting donation pledges was no problem at all. In fact, some kids even had to come back for a second donation sheet.

Emory Cover is one of the Troup Lady Tigers participating in the fundraiser. For her and many at Troup High School, Cooper was a friend. So, being able to support a friend in need meant a ton to her and the team.

"We're really excited to get to play basketball and help out a friend that we've been worried about for so long now," Cover said. "It's good to get to support the family and help pitch in."

"Hoop for Coop" is just one of the many ways the Troup community has shown immense support for Cooper Reid and his family as they continue the long road to recovery.