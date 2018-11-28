TROUP - The Troup Tigers find themselves in unfamiliar territory. The program has reached the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

To understand the story of the 2018 Troup Tigers you need to go to the 2017 team. The 5-5 Tigers record suggest that Troup meddled in mediocrity, but Coach Eastman saw a light at the end of the tunnel. He began to see the offense take leaps and bounds only for the season to end right as the Tigers started to hit their stride.

Fast forward to 2018, and Troup picked up where they’ve left off, scoring points at will averaging slightly over 44 points per game. Now that Troup is in the players, Head Coach John Eastman relishes the challenge of going up against the best competition the state has to offer.

“Being here is big for our program. It’s really a complement to our kids who have worked their tail ends off to get to this point. They’ve put themselves in a position where they’ve had a little success and it’s exciting for our school and for our community.”

If the Tigers magic ride wants to continue they’ll need to knock off defending state champion Newton and their athletic defense. Troup Senior Quarterback Weslee Ross however is up for the challenge and knows if Troup is to advance it will be because of tireless preparation “Most of us have been playing together since we were seven or eight so we know each other pretty well and how to get prepared for big games”

Troup takes on Newton Friday night at 7:00 PM at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches.

© 2018 KYTX